UrduPoint.com

Ankara, Yerevan To Appoint Special Envoys To Normalize Relations - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Ankara, Yerevan to Appoint Special Envoys to Normalize Relations - Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Turkey and Armenia will appoint special envoys to normalize relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"To normalize relations with Armenia, we will soon mutually appoint special representatives," Cavusoglu said, speaking in parliament.

He added that charter flights with Yerevan wщгдв also be opened.

There are no diplomatic relations between Turkey and Armenia, the border between the two countries has been closed since 1993 at the initiative of Ankara. Difficult relations between the countries are caused by a number of circumstances related, in particular, to Ankara's support for the Azerbaijani position on the Karabakh problem and Turkey's acute reaction to the process of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire.

Related Topics

Turkey Parliament Yerevan Armenia Ankara Border

Recent Stories

Pregnant nurse among 7 dead in Sicily building col ..

Pregnant nurse among 7 dead in Sicily building collapse

6 minutes ago
 Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado ..

Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But ..

6 minutes ago
 Ankara, Yerevan to Appoint Special Envoys to Norma ..

Ankara, Yerevan to Appoint Special Envoys to Normalize Relations - Foreign Minis ..

6 minutes ago
 US Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not B ..

US Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not Benefit From Aid Funding - Whit ..

24 minutes ago
 PML-N using delaying tactics in court hearings aga ..

PML-N using delaying tactics in court hearings against Maryam: Shahzad

24 minutes ago
 Over 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After To ..

Over 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.