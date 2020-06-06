UrduPoint.com
Ankara's Involvement In Libya Prolongs GNA-LNA Conflict - Haftar

Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:27 PM

Ankara's Involvement in Libya Prolongs GNA-LNA Conflict - Haftar

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Turkey's involvement in Libya has a negative effect on the country as its outcome is a prolonged conflict between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the LNA, said on Saturday.

Haftar made his remarks following his talks in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's eastern-based parliament. After the meeting, Sisi announced the new peace initiative for Libya that envisages a ceasefire beginning at 06:00 a.

m. (04:00 GMT) on Monday.

"Turkey supplies arms and sends mercenaries to the illegitimate government of accord [GNA]. Turkish intervention extends the conflict in Libya," Haftar said at a press conference.

According to Sisi, the new peace initiative also envisions the withdrawal of foreign troops, unification of Libya's state institutions, and equal representation of all three main geographical regions of the country in the presidential council.

