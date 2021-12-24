Turkey taking part in military actions on the side of Ukraine and against Russia is an unrealistic scenario, Ozturk Yilmaz, lawmaker and the leader of the liberal Innovation Party, told Sputnik on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Turkey taking part in military actions on the side of Ukraine and against Russia is an unrealistic scenario, Ozturk Yilmaz, lawmaker and the leader of the liberal Innovation Party, told Sputnik on Friday.

"I do not consider the possibility of such a situation arising in which Turkey will need to send military (to Ukraine). Because both Russia and NATO do not need such a military conflict. I do not think that NATO would attack Russia because of Ukraine, or that Russia would bring the situation to war," Yilmaz said.

The lawmaker added that Turkey "will not attack Russia," adding that two countries have strategic relations.

"And NATO will not offer Turkey to attack Russia. No, It is Impossible. NATO makes decisions unanimously," Yilmaz said.

The lawmaker also said that if NATO makes some decision due to escalation of the situation, then Turkey, as a member of the alliance, will have to follow it to a certain extent.

"But I don't think it will come to that ... I exclude the possibility of a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine," the politician said, adding that the situation right now is very tense.

At the same time, Yilmaz did not exclude the possibility of Ukraine giving up on Crimea and Donbas in exchange for NATO membership.