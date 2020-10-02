UrduPoint.com
Ankara's Support For Baku May Amplify Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Ex-US Special Envoy

Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:30 PM

Turkey's policy of throwing support behind Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict threatens to aggravate the military confrontation in the region, Carey Cavanaugh, a former US special negotiator for Nagorno-Karabakh and Eurasian conflicts, told Sputnik

"I worry that the position of Turkey on this right now is extremely unhelpful. In the past, I can say this, when we were working with [then-presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia] Heydar Aliyev and Robert Kocharyan, we actually had significant support from Turkey on this process. And Turkey was taking steps - though not of them publicly visible - to help make a solution come about," Cavanaugh said.

According to the ex-official, the current stance of Ankara is absolutely different.

"Today the statements by President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan go in a very different direction, which I fear is amplifying the conflict by making Azerbaijan feel it can gain more on the battlefield that it can at the bargaining table," he noted.

Cavanaugh at the same doubted that the regional confrontation might escalate into a direct conflict of third countries, even though Armenia is a Collective Security Treaty Organization member and Turkey is a NATO nation, but warned of miscalculations.

"We saw already in Syria, it is where Turkey shot down a Russian fighter. These things can happen and there could be a miscalculation or mistake that have consequences that are certainly unanticipated," he said.

The hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Azerbaijan has also declared martial law and partial mobilization. Ankara has immediately vowed to support Baku with all the needed means.

Most countries, including Russia, the United States and France, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. Moscow and Paris have also voiced concerns about the transfer of militants from Syria to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

