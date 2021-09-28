UrduPoint.com

Annapolis Newspaper Shooter Ramos Sentenced To More Than 5 Life Sentences Without Parole

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:53 PM

A court in the US state of Maryland has sentenced Jarrod Warren Ramos, the shooter charged with killing five people in the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, to more than five life sentences without parole, the Maryland State Attorney's Office spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday

"The defendant was sentenced to five life sentences without parole plus one life sentence plus 345 years," the spokesperson said after the sentencing.

According to the Annapolis police, Ramos used a shotgun to blast his way into the newsroom of the Capital Gazette on June 28, 2018, and killed five reporters - Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters.

Ramos had pleaded guilty and argued was not criminally responsible to all 23 counts against him by using Maryland's version of an insanity defense.

