Announcement Of Afghan Election's Preliminary Results Delayed Again - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:51 PM

Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission (IEC) is not ready to announce the preliminary results of the presidential election this week, a source at the commission told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission (IEC) is not ready to announce the preliminary results of the presidential election this week, a source at the commission told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The announcement was expected on Thursday.

"The commission was not ready to announce the results and the results will be announced on November 19," the source said.

According to sources, the delay is needed to address candidates' complaints and ensure transparency.

Three election teams � those of Abdullah Abdullah, Gulbaddin Hekmatyar, and Rahmatullah Nabil � object to the counting of votes, so the IEC has closed provincial offices in 15 provinces and does not allow the counting to go on.

Candidates say they will not allow the recounting until a decision is made about the 300,000 votes that did not meet biometric standards.

The election was held on September 28, but the announcement of preliminary results has already been delayed before.

