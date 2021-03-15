Annual Anti-Racism Week Kicks Off in South Africa

(@FahadShabbir)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Anti-Racism Network South Africa (ARNSA) has launched the annual anti-racism week campaign aimed at raising awareness about racism and encouraging society to mobilize against racial inequalities in sports, education and the media.

"It [anti-racism week] is an annual action week aimed at creating public awareness about racism, and how it affects individuals and broader society. It's about ensuring that there is a countrywide focus on tackling racism and that it remains on the national agenda," the ARNSA stated.

Every year the campaign is dedicated to a specific topic, with this year's action centered around #UniteAgainstRacism as the organization calls upon the global anti-racism movement to unite efforts in battling racism and injustice in sports, schools and the media.

"This is an important development in relation to building strong links in the global fight against racism," Busisiwe Nkosi, the campaign convenor, said in a statement.

Avoiding racism is not enough to deal with the issue, and people should take active steps in defending their rights, Gabriel Crouse, writer and analyst at the Institute of Race Relations, told Sputnik.

"Our demographic surveys show that most South Africans think race relations have improved and would prefer legal race quotas in work, education and sport to be revoked. On the ground us-them race thinking is on the retreat, but at the heights of power this trend is being aggressively reversed with dire consequences for all," Crouse stressed.

However, not everyone shares the optimism. Baba Buntu, the founding director of eBukhosini Solutions and activist scholar, shared with Sputnik that though it is great to see initiatives against racism, it remains hard to be optimistic.

"White supremacy sits at the centre of politics, religion, economy and education-oppressive institutions that force us into submission. Too often, anti-racism targets effect and not the cause," he noted.

The Anti-Racism Week is held annually in South Africa during Human Rights Month from March 14 to March 21. It concludes on the Human Rights Day and the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.