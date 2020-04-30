Annual Boao Economic Forum in China Canceled Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The 2020 edition of the Boao Forum for Asia, an annual conference seen as the regional alternative to the World Economic Forum in Davos, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said in a statement on Thursday

The forum was initially scheduled to be held in late March on the island of Hainan but was first postponed in February as the coronavirus disease began to spread rapidly across the globe.

"The worldwide spread of the COVID-19 pandemic threatens human health and the global economy. In response to the efforts of the international community to contain the infection and give priority to the safety of all participants, the board of directors has made the difficult decision not to hold the annual forum this year," the statement read.

Despite the cancellation of the annual forum, the organizers said in the statement that they are continuing to make preparations for three thematic forums that will be held in Autumn in Zhuhai, Qingdao and Macao.

The Boao Forum for Asia was first held in 2001. The annual meeting of political and business leaders promotes regional and global economic integration and development.