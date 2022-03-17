Annual Boao Forum for Asia to be held in China next month

The Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) would be held at Boao, in China's Hainan Province next month

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) would be held at Boao, in China's Hainan Province next month.

The forum is scheduled to be held on April 20-22under the theme of "The World in COVID-19 & Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future," the BFA said in a statement on Thursday.

This year's Annual Conference will be an on-site occasion supplemented with online links, where delegates from governments, business, academia and media all over the world will gather and discuss the post-pandemic development agenda for Asia and the world, focusing on green development, innovative development, inclusive development and collaborative development, so as to promote international solidarity and cooperation, the statement mentioned.

Boao Forum is China's premier international platform for dialogue and economic integration in Asia, which traditionally brings together political and corporate leaders and other experts from China and around the world.