Annual Flu Outbreak Kills 38 People In Greece - Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:40 PM

Annual Flu Outbreak Kills 38 People in Greece - Health Authorities

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Annual wintertime influenza outbreak killed 38 people in Greece, the National Public Health Organization said on Thursday, adding that 17 of them died over the past week.

From September 30 until February 2, 151 people were diagnosed with flu in Greece, 136 of them were hospitalized, according to the organization.

Ages of people who passed away ranged from four to 91 years. In total, 17 men and 21 women died from the flu.

