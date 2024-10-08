Open Menu

Annual High School Exit Exam Kicks Off In Cambodia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A total of 137,040 Cambodian students, 74,882 of them female, on Tuesday took this year's Grade 12 national exam, a prerequisite for the students to pursue their studies at university levels.

During the two-day exam, students will sit for the test in the subjects of earth and environment, geography, history, biology, foreign language, Khmer literature, mathematics, chemistry, physics, and morality-civics, according to a statement from the Ministry of education, Youth and Sport.

Deputy Prime Minister Hang Chuon Naron, also minister of Education, Youth and Sport, said the ministry has paid high attention to preventing cheating and bribery during the exam.

"All exam-takers are not allowed to bring electronic devices and crib sheets to exam centers and rooms," he said during a visit to an exam center in Phnom Penh.

Under the rule, anyone found cheating would fail the exam, he said.

A total of 230 exam centers across the Southeast Asian nation opened on Tuesday morning, the statement said. The results of the exam will be released on Oct. 30 and 31.

