Annual Increase in Heating Prices in Germany Reaches 107% - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The costs of heating and electricity in Germany have increased by 107% and 41%, respectively, over the year, Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing a source from the Check24 portal, which allows price comparison for goods and services in Germany.

In January 2021, an average German household had to pay 1,193 Euros ($1,341) for gas and heating oil, compared to 2,472 euros last month, according to Spiegel. The main reason for the increase is the sharp rise in energy prices, the newspaper said, noting that high market prices for gas have affected end-user prices.

The price for five thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity in January 2022 averaged a record 2,130 euros, which is 41% higher than in the same month last year (1,508 euros), the report said.

An increase in the cost of electricity production at coal and gas power plants, coupled with a decrease in the production of renewable energy and an increase in demand thanks to the recovering economy, have contributed to the spike in consumer prices, Spiegel said.