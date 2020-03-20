Annual IT Forum of BRICS, SCO Countries in Russia Postponed Due to COVID-19 - Organizers

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANTY-MANSIYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) MANSIYSK, Russia March 20 (Sputnik) - The annual international IT forum of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries will not be taking place this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the department of information technologies of Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Area (Ugra) said on Friday.

"The 12th International IT-Forum with BRICS and SCO participation, planned for June 16-17, is postponed for June 2021. This decision was made by the IT-forum's organizing committee after the meeting of the emergency response center on countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection and the inter-agency sanitary and anti-epidemic commission of the Ugra government," the department said in a statement.

On Thursday, the first case of COVID-19 was registered in the area. On the same day, the Khanty-Mansiysk authorities declared a state of high alert.