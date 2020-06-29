Annual NATO air force exercise kicks off in Latvia

The annual Ramstein Alloy training exercise, organized by NATO's Allied Air Command, kicked off in Latvia on Monday, the Baltic country's Defense Ministry said

RIGA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The annual Ramstein Alloy training exercise, organized by NATO's Allied Air Command, kicked off in Latvia on Monday, the Baltic country's Defense Ministry said.

Involved in the three-day drills are more than 20 fighter jets and support aircraft from five NATO members and Finland, as well as joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) from the mechanized infantry brigade of the Latvian Land Forces.

The objective of the exercise is to enhance allied air forces' command and control skills, interoperability and compatibility between NATO and partners, as well as to practice specific air policing procedures.

This year, the Ramstein Alloy exercise will be held from June 29 to July 1.