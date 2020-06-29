UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual NATO Air Force Exercise Kicks Off In Latvia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:31 PM

Annual NATO air force exercise kicks off in Latvia

The annual Ramstein Alloy training exercise, organized by NATO's Allied Air Command, kicked off in Latvia on Monday, the Baltic country's Defense Ministry said

RIGA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The annual Ramstein Alloy training exercise, organized by NATO's Allied Air Command, kicked off in Latvia on Monday, the Baltic country's Defense Ministry said.

Involved in the three-day drills are more than 20 fighter jets and support aircraft from five NATO members and Finland, as well as joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) from the mechanized infantry brigade of the Latvian Land Forces.

The objective of the exercise is to enhance allied air forces' command and control skills, interoperability and compatibility between NATO and partners, as well as to practice specific air policing procedures.

This year, the Ramstein Alloy exercise will be held from June 29 to July 1.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Finland Latvia June July From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Stra ..

6 minutes ago

UAE provides COVID-19 aid and PPE to 1 million med ..

21 minutes ago

Palestine announces 97 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p are ready to Rock the St ..

38 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges Turkey to play the role of media ..

46 minutes ago

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.