Annual NATO Arms Control, Disarmament Conference Planned for November 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) NATO is scheduled to hold its 16th Annual Conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction, Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation in conjunction with the Romanian Foreign Ministry on November 10, the military alliance said in a press release on Thursday, adding that the event will be held virtually.

"NATO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania are jointly organizing the 16th Annual NATO Conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction, Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation on 10 November 2020," the military alliance said.

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary general, and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will open the event, according to the press release.

Gustavo Zlauvinen, president-designate of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Review Conference, China's ambassador for disarmament affairs, Li Song, and EU Special Envoy for Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Marjolijn van Deelen are among the speakers scheduled to address the meeting, NATO said.

The previous year's NATO arms control conference was held in Brussels on October 22-23, 2019. Speaking at the event, Stoltenberg warned about the unraveling of the world's arms control agreements.