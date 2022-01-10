UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold his annual press conference in hybrid format on January 14, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold his annual press conference in hybrid format on January 14, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2021 will be held on January 14 in the foreign ministry's press center in hybrid format," the statement read.

The press conference is expected to begin at 08:00 GMT. It will be broadcast on the ministry's official website in English, Spanish and French.

Hybrid format means that some accredited journalists will be physically present in the press conference room, and others will have the opportunity to ask their questions via video link. Seats in the conference room were reduced out of COVID-19 precautions.

