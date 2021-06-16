UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Annual Public Q&A With Putin In Works, Dates To Be Duly Announced - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Annual Public Q&A With Putin In Works, Dates to Be Duly Announced - Kremlin

The preparations for the so-called Direct Line with Russian President Vladimir Putin, when citizens can reach out with questions, are underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, adding that the dates will be announced later

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The preparations for the so-called Direct Line with Russian President Vladimir Putin, when citizens can reach out with questions, are underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, adding that the dates will be announced later.

Russian newspaper Vedomosti has reported that the annual event may take place in late June.

"The direct line is being prepared, we will inform you about the dates," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin May June Event

Recent Stories

EU Regulator Continues Review of Sputnik V, Regist ..

1 minute ago

Finland's Foreign Minister Rules Out Immediate Pla ..

1 minute ago

FM writes to heads of UN bodies calling for action ..

1 minute ago

Airbus Asked US to Allow Delivery of Parts for Ang ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,038 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deat ..

22 minutes ago

Coca-Cola loses $4billion after Ronaldo’s remova ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.