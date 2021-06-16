Annual Public Q&A With Putin In Works, Dates to Be Duly Announced - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The preparations for the so-called Direct Line with Russian President Vladimir Putin, when citizens can reach out with questions, are underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, adding that the dates will be announced later.

Russian newspaper Vedomosti has reported that the annual event may take place in late June.

"The direct line is being prepared, we will inform you about the dates," Peskov said.