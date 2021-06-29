Annual Q&A Session With Putin Will Be Held as Planned Thanks to Technology - Peskov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The coronavirus will not be a concern during the annual Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as modern technology will allow everyone to ask their questions in different formats, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"First of all, it [the 'Direct Line With Vladimir Putin' television program] was held last year, I will just remind you, last year there was a mixed format of the 'Direct Line' and the final annual press conference of the President ... Second: this year, as we have already explained, thanks to technology, smartphone applications, we basically got the opportunity to, and provided the opportunity for the country's citizens to independently ask the president their questions," Peskov explained.

He specified that people will be able to submit their questions via text messages, post them on the website, or send in a voice message, do a video call or just a regular phone call, among other means.

"This is how we protect ourselves against breaches of certain safety regulations," Peskov said.

Earlier this month, the Kremlin revealed that the Russian president would hold the special annual Q&A television program called "Direct Line With Vladimir Putin" on June 30. The question and answer session will begin at 12 p.m. Moscow time [09:00 GMT] and will be broadcast live by Channel One, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, NTV, Public Television of Russia (OTR), and Mir tv channels and Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Rossii radio stations.

According to the Kremlin, anyone can submit their questions for the show starting from 12 pm local time on June 20, until the end of the program on June 30, either via a special mobile application and text or MMS messages, or through the show's website and social networks.

The tradition of holding live Q&A sessions to field questions from the public was introduced by Putin during his first term as the Russian president in 2001.