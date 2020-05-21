MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The annual session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will begin on Monday and conclude on May 27.

The National Committee of the CPPCC consists of representatives of the Communist Party of China, democratic parties and individuals with no party affiliation representing different ethnic groups and social strata. The advisory body has no legislative power, its Primary functions are to conduct political consultations and organize its members to discuss and manage state affairs.

The opening session commences every year in Beijing on March 3, however, this year the event was postponed to May 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of meetings will also be reduced in light of the epidemiological situation, and some of the plenary sessions will be held via video link.

The key political priorities and economic goals for the coming year will be outlined during the session. Lawmakers are expected to adopt a plan for the country's socio-economic development, a draft budget, a military budget, and also review other legislative acts.