Annual Trade Between Russia, China to Increase to $200Bln by 2024 - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Annual trade between Russia and China could reach $200 billion by 2024 amid Western sanctions, Pavel Danilin, the CEO of the Center for politics Analysis, said on Thursday.

"In the wake of the Western sanctions, Russia and China could reach annual trade of $200 billion much earlier than it was previously planned for 2024," Danilin told a discussion on diversification of the Russian economy, organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

He explained that 70% of the value of goods imported from Russia to China comes from oil, natural gas, coal, copper, copper ore, timber, and seafood. Meanwhile, Moscow imports from China smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment, toys, shoes, vehicles, air conditioners, and computers.

Danilin also said that trade between Russia and Asian countries is expected to increase by $50 billion in 2022.

The Chinese General Administration of Customs said earlier on Thursday that trade between Russia and China went up 25.9% in the first four months of 2022 and amounted to $51.09 billion. China's export to Russia increased by 11.3% year on year and amounted to $20.24 billion, while Russia's export to China went up 37.8% and stood at $30.85 billion. Bilateral trade increased by a total of 35.8% and amounted to a record $146.89 billion.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in fending off Kiev's provocations. The United States and other Western countries have since been pressuring Moscow with sanctions, which include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.