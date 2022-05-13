UrduPoint.com

Annual Trade Between Russia, China To Increase To $200Bln By 2024 - Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Annual Trade Between Russia, China to Increase to $200Bln by 2024 - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Annual trade between Russia and China could reach $200 billion by 2024 amid Western sanctions, Pavel Danilin, the CEO of the Center for politics Analysis, said on Thursday.

"In the wake of the Western sanctions, Russia and China could reach annual trade of $200 billion much earlier than it was previously planned for 2024," Danilin told a discussion on diversification of the Russian economy, organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

He explained that 70% of the value of goods imported from Russia to China comes from oil, natural gas, coal, copper, copper ore, timber, and seafood. Meanwhile, Moscow imports from China smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment, toys, shoes, vehicles, air conditioners, and computers.

Danilin also said that trade between Russia and Asian countries is expected to increase by $50 billion in 2022.

The Chinese General Administration of Customs said earlier on Thursday that trade between Russia and China went up 25.9% in the first four months of 2022 and amounted to $51.09 billion. China's export to Russia increased by 11.3% year on year and amounted to $20.24 billion, while Russia's export to China went up 37.8% and stood at $30.85 billion. Bilateral trade increased by a total of 35.8% and amounted to a record $146.89 billion.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in fending off Kiev's provocations. The United States and other Western countries have since been pressuring Moscow with sanctions, which include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Oil Vehicles Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February Gas Media From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Water shortage issue to be resolved by June: Khurs ..

Water shortage issue to be resolved by June: Khursheed Shah

42 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Ask Social Media Firms to Archive Evi ..

US Lawmakers Ask Social Media Firms to Archive Evidence of 'Russian War Crimes' ..

42 minutes ago
 Qatar, EU say pushing stalled Iran nuclear talks

Qatar, EU say pushing stalled Iran nuclear talks

42 minutes ago
 Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

42 minutes ago
 Top Turkey court upholds jail for opposition figur ..

Top Turkey court upholds jail for opposition figure

46 minutes ago
 England turn to Kiwi great McCullum to revive Test ..

England turn to Kiwi great McCullum to revive Test fortunes

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.