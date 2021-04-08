Annual US Intelligence Report Posits 5 Scenarios for World in 2040 - Report

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Predictions of what the world will look like two decades from now range from a resurgence of democracy United States to a chaotic world in which big powers and non-state actors ignore international rules, a report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said on Thursday.

The annual report offers five scenarios for the year 2040 beginning with "Renaissance of Democracies," the most optimistic.

"Rapid technological advancements fostered by public-private partnerships in the United States and other democratic societies are transforming the global economy, raising incomes, and improving the quality of life for millions around the globe," the report said.

A separate prediction titled, "A World Adrift," offers the most pessimistic of the five scenarios, in which the report described the world as "directionless, chaotic and volatile as international rules and institutions are largely ignored by major powers like China, regional players and non-state actors.

In between the two extremes, the report describes a scenario of "Competitive Coexistence," in which the United States and China prioritize economic growth with a robust trading relations alongside competition over political influence."

Another scenario titled, "Separate Silos," depicts a world with multiple economic and security blocs led by the United States, European Union, China and Russia.

A final scenario, "Tragedy and Mobilization," predicts an alliance between China and the EU leading the world in recovering from a global food catastrophe with "far-reaching" policies to address climate change, poverty and resource depletion.

The report is produced each year by the National Intelligence Council, a advisory body for ODNI and other US intelligence agencies that focuses on long-term strategic thinking.

