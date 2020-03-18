UrduPoint.com
Anonymous Caller Claims Bombs On Board 4 Russian Planes - Emergency Services

Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:12 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) An anonymous caller reported a bomb threat on four passenger aircraft, three of which are heading to Moscow, and one departed from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport to Ufa, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Anonymous messages were received with the threat of explosion on board four flights: N1403 Yekaterinburg - Moscow; N1445 Irkutsk - Moscow; N1461 Novosibirsk - Moscow; and N1258 Moscow - Ufa," the spokesman said.

These aircraft are now in the air and took off without incident.

Similar threats against domestic Russian flights have been reported throughout the month, most recently this Monday. All threats have turned out to be false.

