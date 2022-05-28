Anonymous Donor Gives $175,000 for Funeral Costs of Uvalde Shooting Victims - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) An anonymous donor provided $175,000 to cover the funeral costs of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday.

"(T)here was an anonymous donor who attended the meeting and provided $175,000 to ensure that every cost of every family concerning anything about the funeral services is going to be taken care of," Abbott said during a press conference.

Abbott also said there are many state agencies that will provide robust resources to help families of the victims and members of the community with their needs, including mental health care.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, including 19 children, over the course of about an hour before being killed by responding law enforcement officers.