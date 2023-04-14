UrduPoint.com

Anonymous Sudan Cybergroup Hacks Websites Of Major Israeli Banks, Postal Service

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Anonymous Sudan Cybergroup Hacks Websites of Major Israeli Banks, Postal Service

Hackers from the Anonymous Sudan group on Friday announced a massive cyberattack on the websites of large Israeli banks and mail, which coincided with the international Quds Day when the Shiite Muslims express solidarity with Palestine's struggle for independence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Hackers from the Anonymous Sudan group on Friday announced a massive cyberattack on the websites of large Israeli banks and mail, which coincided with the international Quds Day when the Shiite Muslims express solidarity with Palestine's struggle for independence.

"Infrastructure of the Israeli banks has been down because of what they did to Palestine. More banks have been added to the list," the group said on Telegram.

The hacker group provided links to the websites of institutions that had been subjected to the cyberattack, including the Israeli Post, which serves as an intermediary for numerous public services in Israel, as well as four Israeli banks.

The targeted websites have already been recovered, according to Israeli reports.

The attack took place on the last Friday of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, when thousands of Palestinians gather for prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Violence has escalated in recent months in the West Bank amid regular Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian-controlled areas aimed to counter terrorist threat. Over 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Bank Jerusalem Independence Temple Sudan Mosque Muslim Post From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Xi tells Lula China's development will create oppo ..

Xi tells Lula China's development will create opportunities for Brazil

5 minutes ago
 Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic R ..

Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic Recovery, Financial Stability - ..

3 minutes ago
 US Court Charges Teixeira With Retention, Transmis ..

US Court Charges Teixeira With Retention, Transmission of Secret Information

3 minutes ago
 Norway Declares 15 Employees of Russian Embassy Pe ..

Norway Declares 15 Employees of Russian Embassy Personae Non Grata - Foreign Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st upda ..

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

3 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab on sports. Wahab Riaz preside ..

Adviser to CM Punjab on sports. Wahab Riaz presides important meeting

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.