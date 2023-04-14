Anonymous Sudan Cybergroup Hacks Websites of Major Israeli Banks, Postal Service

Hackers from the Anonymous Sudan group on Friday announced a massive cyberattack on the websites of large Israeli banks and mail, which coincided with the international Quds Day when the Shiite Muslims express solidarity with Palestine's struggle for independence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Hackers from the Anonymous Sudan group on Friday announced a massive cyberattack on the websites of large Israeli banks and mail, which coincided with the international Quds Day when the Shiite Muslims express solidarity with Palestine's struggle for independence.

"Infrastructure of the Israeli banks has been down because of what they did to Palestine. More banks have been added to the list," the group said on Telegram.

The hacker group provided links to the websites of institutions that had been subjected to the cyberattack, including the Israeli Post, which serves as an intermediary for numerous public services in Israel, as well as four Israeli banks.

The targeted websites have already been recovered, according to Israeli reports.

The attack took place on the last Friday of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, when thousands of Palestinians gather for prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Violence has escalated in recent months in the West Bank amid regular Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian-controlled areas aimed to counter terrorist threat. Over 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.