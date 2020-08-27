Another 1.0 Mln US Workers File Weekly Jobless Claims Amid COVID-19 Fallout - Labor Dept.

Another 1 million more Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as the labor market continued to struggle five months into the coronavirus pandemic

"In the week ending August 15, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,106,000, an increase of 135,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a press release. Continuous weekly claims showed filings from 14.54 million Americans, down from the previous week's revised number of 14.76 million.