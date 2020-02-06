Another 10 People From Cruise Ship in Japan Diagnosed With Novel Coronavirus - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Another 10 people from a cruise ship, quarantined off the Japanese coast since Monday, have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported citing Japan's Health Ministry.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship got quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on Monday after reports that one of the passengers had the new type of coronavirus.

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters Wednesday, as quoted by Kyodo, that 10 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship were infected with coronavirus.