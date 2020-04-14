Another 13 Coronavirus Patients Die in Moscow - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Another 13 patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have died in Moscow, most had concurrent diseases, the coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"In Moscow, 13 patients diagnosed with double pneumonia who had tested positive for coronavirus infection died.

Among the dead were patients aged 29 to 80. A 29-year-old patient had Down syndrome. Most of the patients had concurrent diseases," it said.

The response center earlier reported that 11,513 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Moscow, and that the death toll had reached 82. A total of 837 people recovered.