Another 1.3 Million Americans Filed New Jobless Claims Last Week Amid 2nd Virus Wave

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Another 1.3 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as a new wave of coronavirus infections continued to overwhelm the world's largest economy that just emerged from lockdowns two months ago.

"In the week ending July 11, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,300,000," the department said in a news release. Last week's filings also amounted to around 1.3 million and came on top of previous filings of nearly 50 million over 16 weeks.