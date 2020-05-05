Another 130 Crew Leave Costa Atlantica in Japan After Negative COVID-19 Tests - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Another 130 crew members disembarked from cruise ship Costa Atlantica stuck in the Japanese port of Nagasaki on Tuesday after testing negative for the coronavirus, according to the Kyodo news agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Another 130 crew members disembarked from cruise ship Costa Atlantica stuck in the Japanese port of Nagasaki on Tuesday after testing negative for the coronavirus, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Among the group, there are 125 Filipinos, the media outlet reported, citing the prefecture's government, which did not specify the nationality of the others.

Earlier, media reported that over 50 Costa Atlantica crew members left Japan on Sunday and Monday after their tests came back negative.

The Italian-registered cruise liner, with 623 crew members on board without any holidaymakers, docked on March 25 for maintenance work at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipyard.

It was supposed to leave Nagasaki in late April, but one crew was found to have been infected with the coronavirus in mid-April. A total of 149 crew members have since tested positive, with some of them hospitalized with severe symptoms.

Russia's embassy in Japan earlier said that one of the infected crew members is a Russian national whose condition was stable.