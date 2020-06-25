Another 1.48 Mln US Workers Seek Unemployment Benefits Amid COVID-19 Layoffs - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Nearly 1.5 million more Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, bringing the total number of weekly claims filed since the start from the COVID-19 pandemic above 47 million.

"In the week ending June 20, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,480,000, a decrease of 60,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release. Last week's filings were revised upward by 32,000 to 1,540,000, and came on top of previous filings of nearly 46 million over 12 weeks.