Another 16 Georgians Airlifted From Kabul - Government

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Sixteen Georgian citizens who remained in the militant-controlled Afghan capital of Kabul have returned home, the government said on Sunday.

"The 16 Georgian citizens who were in Afghanistan have returned to Georgia. Their evacuation became possible as a result of the active cooperation between Georgia and the United States, United Kingdom, Turkey and Hungary. All steps that were coordinated with the relevant departments were planned in stages so that the Georgian citizens could safely leave Afghanistan," the statement said.

In addition, six Georgian citizens were brought back home from Kabul aboard a Hungarian plane on Tuesday night, and two more citizens were airlifted via Germany on Friday.

In total, Georgia has evacuated 24 of its nationals from Afghanistan.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) entered Kabul, causing the civilian government to collapse. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if the militants had to fight for the city. Many countries have started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.