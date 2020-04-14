UrduPoint.com
Another 24 Inpatient Facilities In Moscow To Be Converted To Admit COVID-19 Patients

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:00 AM

Another 24 Inpatient Facilities in Moscow to Be Converted to Admit COVID-19 Patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) There will be a shortage of beds in Moscow's hospitals, and another 24 inpatient facilities in the Russian capital will be converted to admit novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the next 10 days, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"In the next 10 days, another 24 city inpatient hospitals will be converted to treat patients with suspected coronavirus infection. Thus, a total of about 21,000 beds for coronavirus patients will be deployed in Moscow Health Department hospitals," the center said.

The measure is temporary for the period of an unfavorable epidemiological situation.

