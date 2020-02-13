UrduPoint.com
Another 2,600 Medical Workers Sent To China's Wuhan To Fight Coronavirus - Reports

Thu 13th February 2020

Another 2,600 Medical Workers Sent to China's Wuhan to Fight Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Another 2,600 medical workers have been sent to the Chinese city of Wuhan to fight coronavirus, China Central Television reported.

This decision was approved by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Reinforcements will arrive in Wuhan from the ground, naval, air and missile forces, as well as from other military units.

New doctors and nurses will organize the treatment of patients.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei Province has exceeded 1,300 people, with the number of confirmed cases there going above 48,200.

