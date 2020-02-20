Another 274 People Leave Quarantined Diamond Princess Ship in Japan - Health Minister

Another 274 people left the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship a day after the quarantine it had been under since early February was lifted on Wednesday, Japanese Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday at a press conference

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Another 274 people left the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship a day after the quarantine it had been under since early February was lifted on Wednesday, Japanese Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday at a press conference.

Earlier this week, the minister announced that the passengers stranded aboard the quarantined cruise ship in Japan could leave the liner starting from Wednesday until Friday.

"Today, a total of 274 people who had no symptoms [of the virus] within 14 days of quarantine and tested negative [to COVID-19] have left the ship," Kato said.

The Diamond Princess cruise liner, with over 3,700 passengers and crew aboard, was placed under quarantine after a passenger who left the vessel in Hong Kong tested positive for the novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19. On Wednesday, about 500 people left the vessel. According to the Kyodo news agency, about 607 people were tested for the virus after the end of the quarantine, and 79 of them came back positive.

The current death toll from the deadly epidemic has exceeded 2,100 people, with over 75,000 others being infected worldwide. Meanwhile, more than 16,000 patients have fully recovered.