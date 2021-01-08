(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The governors of the Japanese prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo said Friday they were planning to ask the central government to impose a state of emergency over growing cases of COVID-19.

Earlier in the week, Japan declared a state of emergency until February 7 in the prefectures of Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

"Taking into account the situation when we have seen a rapid increase of new cases during the last two days, it is time to request to declare a state of emergency in Osaka as well," Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said at a press conference.

His stance was seconded by counterparts in Kyoto and Hyogo, Takatoshi Nishiwaki and Toshizo Ido.

The governors are expected to file a joint request with the government on Saturday.

Under the state of emergency, all bars and restaurants will be obligated to close at 8 p.m. local time [11:00 GMT]. The country's government has pledged to allocate compensatory funds to the businesses that will adhere to the restrictions. Japanese entities will have to encourage their employees to work from home, while mass gathering will be limited to 5,000 people.

The previous state of emergency was declared in Japan in early April and was lifted on May 25.