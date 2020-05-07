UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another 3.2 Mn Filed New US Jobless Claims Last Week

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:08 PM

Another 3.2 mn filed new US jobless claims last week

New claims for unemployment benefits filed by US workers declined slightly last week, but were still a staggering 3.2 million, government data said Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :New claims for unemployment benefits filed by US workers declined slightly last week, but were still a staggering 3.2 million, government data said Thursday.

The data from the Labor Department bring the total claims filed since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close their doors to stop the virus's spread, to 33.5 million.

The number of claims filed last week were slightly more than analysts expected and underscore the continuing damage done by the pandemic the United States, where 73,095 people have died from the disease and 1,227,430 cases have been reported as of Wednesday.

However Thursday's figure for the week ending May 2 was a decrease from the previous week, when 3.

8 million workers filed new unemployment claims.

That may indicate the initial wave of layoffs is starting to ebb, but the number remains incredibly high -- well above even the worst four weeks of the global financial crisis and more comparable to unemployment levels seen during the Great Depression 90 years ago.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicted new weekly filings dipping below one million by the second or third week of June, while hiring may begin picking back up if states reopen their economies.

"Claims continue to decay by about 15 to 18 percent per-week, and are now at less than half the 6.9 million peak in the week of March 28," he said in an analysis.

Related Topics

Died United States March May June From Government Million Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MNA Nusrat Wahid appoinetd as Central JS Women Ins ..

2 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

2 minutes ago

Turkey Welcomes Formation of New Iraqi Gov't, Read ..

2 minutes ago

Yemen Receives 40 Tonnes of Medical Aid From Red C ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Court Postpones Hearing on Yanukovych's Deten ..

10 minutes ago

Partial lifting of lockdown, premised on humanitar ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.