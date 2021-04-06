UrduPoint.com
Another 36 OneWeb Satellites Arrive At Vostochny Cosmodrome For April Launch - Roscosmos

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:35 PM

Another set of 36 OneWeb communication satellites has arrived at Russia's Vostochny cosmodrome ahead of the second launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket slated for April 26, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Another set of 36 OneWeb communication satellites has arrived at Russia's Vostochny cosmodrome ahead of the second launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket slated for April 26, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

The first launch from the Russian spaceport under the OneWeb program this year was carried out on March 25, with 36 UK satellites successfully put into orbit.

"Yesterday, 36 new OneWeb spacecraft ... arrived at Ignatievo airport (Blagoveshchensk) by an An-124-100 aircraft. The specialists of the Vostochny space center transported all 36 satellites to the cosmodrome," the agency said in a statement.

Early this year, a source told Sputnik that Russia would conduct a total of three launches under the OneWeb program in 2021, namely in March, April and May, taking 36 satellites to orbit each time. Two more launches supposedly in June and July are still under consideration.

The UK's OneWeb aims at providing commercial satellite communications services in late 2021. At the end of the next year, the company plans to ensure broadband internet access to users from around the globe by fully covering the Earth's surface with a 648-satellite constellation.

