Another 39 People on Diamond Princess Ship Test Positive for Coronavirus - Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Another 39 passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship got infected with the novel coronavirus, the Japanese Health Ministry said in a statement available to Sputnik.

"A total of 39 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus infection, they will be sent to medical facilities," the ministry said.

"Thus, 174 people have tested positive," it said.