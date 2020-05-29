Another 4 Women File Rape Lawsuit Against Convicted Movie Producer Weinstein

Another four women in the United States have filed a rape lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie producer who was sentenced to 23 years incarceration in March on rape and sexual assault charges, according to legal documents published on Friday which state that one of the victims was 17 years old at the time of the assault

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Another four women in the United States have filed a rape lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie producer who was sentenced to 23 years incarceration in March on rape and sexual assault charges, according to legal documents published on Friday which state that one of the victims was 17 years old at the time of the assault.

The lawsuit has been filed against Weinstein for sexual assaults that took place between 1984 and 2013. The victims also named Bob Weinstein, brother of Harvey, and the movie companies Miramax, founded by the Weinstein brothers, and Disney in the lawsuit for allowing the abuse to occur.

One of the victims, a 43-year-old woman, alleged that Weinstein raped her in 1994 when she was 17 years of age. According to the legal document, the film producer insisted that the victim would have to sexually gratify him in order to get a job in the entertainment business.

In March, the New York State Supreme Court sentenced Weinstein, now 68 years of age, to 23 years in prison after he was convicted on rape and sexual assault charges.

Weinstein was previously one of the most influential movie producers in Hollywood until he was accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women. The allegations against him sparked the #MeToo movement which strives to combat sexual harassment and assault.

In March, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey stated that another lawsuit has been filed against the disgraced movie producer in California. Lacey stated that prosecutors are working to extradite Weinstein to face the charges.