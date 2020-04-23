UrduPoint.com
Another 4.4Mln Americans File For Weekly Jobless Claims Amid COVID-19- US Labor Department

Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) At least 4.4 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, as the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic grew from the lockdown on US businesses, the Labor Department said on Thursday in its weekly jobless claims report.

With the latest weekly filing, a total of 26 million Americans have lost their jobs over the past five weeks as a result of the pandemic, the data showed.

