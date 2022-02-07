Another 45,000 Tonnes of Colombian Coal Arrive in Ukraine - Exporter

A tenth ship carrying 45,000 tonnes of coal has arrived from Colombia in Ukraine, DTEK, a Ukrainian strategic holding company that owns coal and natural gas production enterprises, said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) A tenth ship carrying 45,000 tonnes of coal has arrived from Colombia in Ukraine, DTEK, a Ukrainian strategic holding company that owns coal and natural gas production enterprises, said on Monday.

In January, the company announced that new coal supplies from Colombia and the United States would take place in February and March.

"DTEK Energo welcomes another shipment with imported coal produced in Colombia.

A Panamax-class vessel has docked at the port of TIS (TransInvestService) and will replenish warehouses of DTEK Energo TPS (thermal power station) in the coming days. The volume of the delivery is 45,000 tonnes," the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the company has imported about 1.2 million tonnes of coal over the past five months. With the new arrival included, DTEK has brought ten Panamax-class vessels with imported coal to Ukraine since the end of November 2021.