Another 482 Refugees Return to Stepanakert, Total Tops 1,200 - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Another 482 refugees arrived in Stepanakert, so that the number of residents, who had previously left their homes and then returned, exceeded 1,200, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On November 16, 2020, 482 refugees returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. A convoy of 19 buses followed the Yerevan-Stepanakert route, accompanied by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police, and arrived at the main square of Stepanakert," the statement says.

The Interdepartmental Center for Humanitarian Response leads and controls ensuring the security of the return of refugees and the movement across the contact line. Since November 14, more than 1,200 residents, who previously left their homes, returned to Stepanakert.

"The safety of the movement of buses across the contact line for the return of civilians to their homes in Stepanakert was ensured by Russian servicemen," the ministry added.