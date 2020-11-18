UrduPoint.com
Another 502 Refugees Return To Stepanakert, Total Tops 1,700 - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 47 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Another 502 refugees arrived in Stepanakert, so that the number of residents, who had previously left their homes and then returned, exceeded 1,700, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On November 17, 2020, 502 refugees returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. A convoy of 24 buses followed the Yerevan-Stepanakert route, accompanied by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police, and arrived at the main square of Stepanakert," the statement says.

The Interdepartmental Center for Humanitarian Response leads and controls ensuring the security of the return of refugees and the movement across the contact line. Since November 14, more than 1,700 residents, who previously left their homes, returned to Stepanakert.

"The safety of the movement of buses across the contact line for the return of civilians to their homes in Stepanakert was ensured by Russian servicemen," the ministry added.

