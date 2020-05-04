Another 544 Coronavirus Patients Recovered in Moscow, Total at 7,573 - Deputy Mayor

The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus in the Russian capital has increased by 544 to 7,573 over the past 24 hours, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said Monday

"Over the past 24 hours, 544 more people have recovered in Moscow after undergoing treatment.

The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 7,573," Rakova said.

A day prior, 655 new recoveries were reported. Moscow accounts for most coronavirus cases in Russia.