Thu 09th April 2020

Another 6.6Mln US Adults Seek Jobless Benefits as COVID-19 Throttles Economy - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Another record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending April 4, adding to the record 10 million claims in the previous two weeks, the Labor Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Data in the week ending April 4, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 6,606,000, a decrease of 261,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 219,000 from 6,648,000 to 6,867,000," the release said.

Altogether, nearly 17 million US workers, or more than 10 percent of the US workforce (about 165 million) have filed for jobless benefits since the COVID-19 impact first became apparent in new unemployment benefit applications about three weeks ago, according to Labor Department data.

The shift has yet to be reflected in the Labor Department's widely watched monthly unemployment release, which reported a 4.4 jobless rate in March, but economist anticipate the unemployment rate will peak at double digits in the next few months.

To cushion the impact, Congress recently approved the 2 trillion CARES act with generous unemployment benefits and subsidies to help stricken businesses meet payrolls. Congress is considering follow up legislation likely worth more than $1 trillion, according to media reports.

