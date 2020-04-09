UrduPoint.com
Another 7 Patients With COVID-19 Died In Moscow - Coronavirus Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Another 7 Patients With COVID-19 Died in Moscow - Coronavirus Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Seven patients with coronavirus have died in Moscow with all of them having associated diseases, the city's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Seven patients aged 46 to 90 died in Moscow, they were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus infection.

They had associated diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiosclerosis, pyelonephritis, and atrophy pancreas. Three of the patients suffered from chronic bronchitis," the center said.

One of those deceased, a 74-year-old patient of a private medical organization, had heart problems and suffered from diabetes, it added.

