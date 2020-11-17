Another 74 People Die From COVID-19 in Russian Capital - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) There have been 74 new deaths from the coronavirus in the Russian capital in the past 24 hours, the total COVID-19 death toll in Moscow stands at 7,933, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"Another 74 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

On Sunday, 72 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Russian capital.