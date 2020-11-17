Another 74 People Die From COVID-19 In Russian Capital - Response Center
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) There have been 74 new deaths from the coronavirus in the Russian capital in the past 24 hours, the total COVID-19 death toll in Moscow stands at 7,933, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.
"Another 74 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.
On Sunday, 72 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Russian capital.