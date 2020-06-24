(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Another eight people were arrested in the eastern French city of Dijon in connection with the recent violent clashes between members of Maghreb and Chechen communities, Dijon prosecutor Eric Mathais said on Wednesday.

On Monday, nine people were arrested for possessing weapons and drugs during a large-scale operation launched in the city in relation to the unrest.

"On June 24, several operations were held as part of investigations [into the clashes], eight arrests and eight searches were carried out," Mathais said in statement.

The prosecutor added that 35 police officers were involved in the operations.

The violence in Dijon broke out late on June 12, when a group of Chechen immigrants went to seek revenge on a local Maghreb community for attacking a Chechen teenager. It took the two groups four days to reach truce. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.