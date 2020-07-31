UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:28 PM

Another 90 Migrants Leave Greece for Germany Under EU Resettlement Arrangement - Reports

Another 90 migrants, including 22 children facing health issues, have left Greece for Germany as part of an EU-led plan for the equitable distribution of migrant arrivals, the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper reported on Friday, citing Alternate Migration Minister George Koumoutsakos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Another 90 migrants, including 22 children facing health issues, have left Greece for Germany as part of an EU-led plan for the equitable distribution of migrant arrivals, the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper reported on Friday, citing Alternate Migration Minister George Koumoutsakos.

Earlier in July, Germany accepted 18 migrant children requiring medical care and their close family members 83 people in total as part of the plan.

Greece has been struggling to accommodate the rising number of refugees and migrants coming to the country through Turkey.

The situation has been exacerbated by Ankara opening its borders with Greece earlier this year, allowing everyone willing to try crossing to Europe.

In March, several EU countries in a show of solidarity with Greece agreed to take in about 1,600 child refugees stranded in the Balkan country without parental supervision. Apart from Germany, Luxembourg, France, the United Kingdom and Finland have all taken in several groups of migrants, but the numbers are still insignificant.

