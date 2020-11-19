Another 936 Refugees Return to Stepanakert, Total Tops 2,600 - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Another 936 refugees arrived in Stepanakert, so that the number of residents, who had previously left their homes and then returned, exceeded 2,600, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On November 18, 2020, 936 refugees returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. ... Since November 14, more than 2,600 residents, who previously left their homes, returned to Stepanakert," the statement says.

The safety of the movement of buses across the contact line for the return of civilians to their homes in Stepanakert was ensured by Russian servicemen, the ministry added.